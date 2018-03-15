As ‘Wonder Woman,’ Gal teaches us courage and strength, and now, she is bringing that mindset to the gym, as the new face of Reebok.

Gal Gadot joins Ariana Grande and Gigi Hadid as the new face of Reebok – congrats! In a statement released on March 15, Gal said: “Working out has always been a big part of my life, especially with having a mother who was a PE teacher, I was exposed to an active lifestyle from an early age. Through fitness, I have found that I gain strength, endurance and confidence, and I couldn’t imagine a better partner than Reebok to join me on this journey.” She continued, “The importance of having someone push me out of my comfort zone and being active — and the benefits of it — were ingrained in me as a young girl.”

“My go-to training pieces would be the sports bra, high-waisted leggings, and training shoes,” Gal reveals. The pieces featured in her campaign are the Hero Strong Bra, Lux Capri Leggings and the Reebok Speed Her TR Sneakers. Everything is under $100! On way Gal was chosen for this partnership, Todd Krinsky, GM of Performance Business Unit at Reebok, said in a statement: “At Reebok, we believe that potential is limitless. We look to partner with women who instill confidence in all generations to take risks and to keep pushing, all while making a positive difference in the world. Her relentless spirit and natural leadership have already captivated and inspired millions and we believe that this is just the starting point. Through fitness we know that we have the power to change lives and we are elated to have such a powerhouse in our corner to tell this story with.”

Congrats, Gal! You’re in good company with a great campaign. )Now, get back to working on the next Wonder Woman movie please!)