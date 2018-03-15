Farrah Abraham Shares Foot Fetish Video That’s Really Uncomfortable To Watch

Farrah Abraham strips down to seductively rub her feet in what appears to be anal lube, and you can’t make this stuff up. Check out the reality star’s latest video that has fans very confused…

One thing is for sure — Farrah Abraham, 26, never ceases to amaze or surprise us. The Teen Mom OG star — who claims she left the show and was not fired, despite multiple reports — stars in her most awkward and nude video yet. In a video for ManyVids, Farrah rubs her feet with what appears to be anal lubricant, while naked. “Watch as I oil up my pretty feet and toes for you,” she video’s caption reads, as Farrah remains silent in the video. “I remove my sexy gold heels and start playing with my feet. It feels so good. Do you like my perfect soles.” The reality star covers up in the video with her arms and legs in front of her breasts and private area. Click here to watch the wild video.

What’s even more mysterious about her latest gig is that she tweeted about the video, promoting it, twice on March 14. However, shortly after, on March 15, her tweets were gone. It’s unclear if she deleted the posts or they were removed by Twitter. Nonetheless, we snapped a photo [as seen below] of her tweet before it went missing. “Thank you for buying!” she wrote under an image from the video. “My Feet Are For You. Get yours here,” she continued, providing a link to the sultry video.

Farrah Abraham posts and deletes a tweet saying, “My feet are for you,” while showing off her latest project on March 14.

Lucky for all you Farrah foot fans, ManyVids posted a preview video of her, where only her feet could be seen in open-toe gold stilettos. “You guys wanted a foot fetish video so I’m making this special for you guys,” she says in the video, teasing, “And, I brought my fave.

Farrah’s extremely awkward gig comes after she reportedly lost her main one — Teen Mom OG. After months of rumors, the March 12 episode of Teen Mom OG confirmed that she was fired from the MTV series. During a face-to-face meeting with executive producer Morgan Freeman, Farrah was told that she not only treats producers terribly, but she also needs to stop participating in adult videos in order for producers to continue filming her story. However, she later tweeted: “Correction I never quite , I was never fired I was ganged up on, bullied, manipulated by production & betrayed this disgusting cycle of hate, discrimination & sexual harassment is not safe for children & must change.”

The reality star has also since split with her boyfriend Hollywood stuntman, Aden Stay, who she confirmed she was dating on March 1. Less than one week after she gushed over Stay, Farrah revealed that they had split, claiming “I need to watch whom I date as many men target me for my success.”