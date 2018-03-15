Chris Brown & Lil Dicky Switch Bodies In Epic ‘Freaky Friday’ Music Video & Kendall Jenner Cameos

Chris Brown and Lil Dicky parody the iconic ‘Freaky Friday’ movie in their new music video, but it’s Kendall Jenner who steals the show. WATCH!

Lil Dicky, 30, wakes up in Chris Brown‘s body in their hilarious new video for “Freaky Friday,” and it’s everything. Did we mention that Kendall Jenner, 22, DJ Khaled, 42, and Ed Sheeran, 26, make appearances? Watch the epic new visual above!

The plot is simple enough, with Dicky and Chris, 28, going through a day in the life of each other, but it’s the surprise ending, which has Chris switching with a particular supermodel, that really gets us. So, so good.

Fans are already obsessed with the fun video. “Hahahaha lol those last 30 seconds caught me off guard,” one commented on YouTube. “Lol this was equally weird as f*ck and awesome as f*ck,” another declared. Same!

