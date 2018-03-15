‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Pregnant With A Baby Girl: See Her Cute Reveal

‘Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska is expecting her second child with husband Cole DeBoer. We’ve got their sweet baby announcement.

It’s baby number two for Teen Mom‘s Chelsea Houska, 26, and husband Cole DeBoer, 29. They already have a 13-month-old son named Watson Cole and now a new daughter will be joining the family! “GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited! ” the reality star wrote in an Instagram post on March. 15. The sweet pregnancy announcement featured a framed ultrasound photo of their growing little one. This will be the couple’s first girl, and Chelsea’s nine-year-old daughter Aubree by ex Adam Lind will get to be a big sis once more. Whew, they’re going to have two babies under two-years-old.

The couple has made no secret about their desire for a huge family. On a Teen Mom 2 episode in Aug. of 2017, they were gazing at little Watson and getting the feels about having another child. “Doesn’t this give you baby fever? Doesn’t it? Chelsea asked Cole and he responded,“Yeah! By next year I was thinking we could probably have three.” The new mom wanted to make sure he wasn’t joking, asking “I’m serious. Do you think by next year we’ll have another one?” Her thoughtful and handsome husband answered, “We’re going to have more when mom’s ready to have more.” Well, Mom was definitely ready for another little one as it sounds like Chelsea is pretty far along by saying she only has a few more months to go!

The couple married in a sweet and simple ceremony on Oct. 1, 2016, when Chelsea was still pregnant Watson, who entered the world on Jan. 25, 2017. They then shot the next season of Teen Mom 2 along with their new addition and had a belated wedding reception where they could truly celebrate their union with all of the the family and friends last October. Now we know what will be in the cards for the next season of Teen Mom 2 as Chelsea and Cole will be dealing with two babies under two years old!

Congrats to the happy couple on the newest addition to their precious family!