Charlie Puth & Kehlani Team Up For Incredible New Track ‘Done For Me’

Charlie Puth has debuted a brand new song called ‘Done For Me,’ and it features Kehlani! Listen to the amazing duet here.

Charlie Puth, 26, and Kehlani, 22, have reunited for another collaboration! Charlie premiered “Done For Me” during Zane Lowe’s World Record on Beats 1 via Apple Music on March 15, and you can listen above. The duet will be on Charlie’s upcoming sophomore album Voicenotes and we’ve never been more impatient.

“You know when you meet somebody and you just know that you’re going to be friends with them for a really really long time? That was her when I met her,” Charlie revealed in his interview with Zane. “She’s just such a warm and outgoing person and just such a good distinct voice.”

Charlie went on to explain how they covered “Hotline Bling” in 2015 and put it on SoundCloud, and ever since, they’ve been “looking forward to doing something together.” He added: “I made this record…I produced this after an unsuccessful party in L.A., which is what all these records are based off of on my album.”

“But I just went home played these, I have my little Juno keyboard over there that I had. It’s the top keyboard over there,” Charlie continued. “I had gotten it that night and I just hit one of these settings here and just played a B minor cord and it just made me think of Wham!, it made me think of 1988 and I put that chord down and I immediately thought of Kehlani, too.” So awesome!

Charlie Puth’s album Voicenotes is due May 11.