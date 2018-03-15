Blake Lively, Brie Bella & More Share Unedited Baby Weight Loss Journeys & We’re So Inspired

Stars like Blake Lively & Brie Bella are empowering women by revealing their personal struggles with pregnancy weight loss. And seriously, their pics are SO powerful!

Celebrity moms are getting REAL about how their bodies look after giving birth — and it’s pretty damn amazing! Encouraging women everywhere to “embrace” all that their bodies can do, instead of focusing on weight loss, stars like Blake Lively, 30; Brie Bella, 34; and Pink, 38, are helping change the conversation around postpartum bodies — one raw, honest photo at a time. After all, we’re all familiar with the pressures women feel to lose their baby weight quickly, and, turns out, stars are far from immune. And just like us, they sometimes face insecurities too! Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb baby bumps.

After giving birth to her second daughter, Ines Reynolds, in September 2016, Blake took to Instagram over a year later to reveal her weight-loss journey took tons of good old-fashioned hard work. Posing next to her trainer in a black sports bra and leggings, the actress looked phenomenal, but she admitted it took a while for her to actually get motivated in the gym. “Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” Blake captioned the inspiring image. “Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape.” She then got even MORE brutally honest, confessing that while it took “10 months to gain” those 61 pounds, it took “14 months to lose” them. “Feeling very proud 💪😁💪,” she concluded.

Brie also shared a powerful Instagram photo of herself post-baby, sending her fans a message of self acceptance. In the pic, Brie is showing off her bare stomach after giving birth just months prior. She’s wearing her own intimates line, Birdie Bee, and we love how the Insta appears totally unedited. “9 months postpartum,” the WWE star wrote. “#BeeConfident #BeeYou.”

Pink too has been vocal about her changing body since welcoming her second child, Jameson Moon, in December 2016. Posting a full-body mirror selfie in the gym four months after her son was born, the singer revealed she was technically “obese.” At the same time though, she said she couldn’t care less — PREACH! “Would you believe I’m 160 pounds and 5’3″? By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese,” she captioned the statement-making pic. “I know I’m not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don’t feel obese. The only thing I’m feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!”

Take a look through the above gallery to see even more inspiring celeb moms, like Hilaria Baldwin, 34; Katherine Heigl, 39; Jessie James Decker, 29; and more, standing up for women and promoting a healthy, realistic body image. You tell ’em, ladies!