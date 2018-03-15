Cardi B’s Rumored Pregnancy Would ‘Derail’ Big Plans For Album Tour, Her Label Fears

Cardi B’s rumored pregnancy may throw a huge wrench in her work schedule and upcoming album promo, and music execs are on edge! Here’s what we know!

Rumors that Cardi B, 25, is pregnant are spreading like wildfire and her team is in a panic! “Label execs over at Atlantic are trembling right now because they don’t know if Cardi is pregnant or not,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “They’ve put so much capital and so much time behind Cardi and they’ve been championing her as the next superstar for them.” The hitmaker is the label’s breakout star, and if the rumors turn out to be true, 2018 is going to be a circus.

“Cardi is keeping the lights on at Atlantic, and considering she has an album dropping next month, if she’s pregnant, it would derail a lot of the plans they have put in motion for her,” the insider says. “Promo runs, and album tours will be threatened significantly.” As you may know, Cardi’s dropped a few no. 1 hits — “Bartier Cardi,” and “Bodak Yellow” — which led fans to press her about an album. She finally announced that she’d be dropping her highly anticipated album at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, telling viewers it’d be dropping in April 2018.

Cardi’s reportedly due in July, according to TMZ, which is cutting it close for her big tour with Bruno Mars, 32, set to kick off in September 2018. Not to mention, Cardi is slated to perform at Coachella in mid-April, which as reported by the site, would put her at seven months pregnant. She’s got her busiest year ever ahead, which makes this an interesting time to possibly be pregnant. Cardi’s fiancé, Offset, 25 — who also has a packed music schedule with Migos, as well as a son of his own— has yet to address the baby reports.

Another reason the Bronx rapper has been surrounded by pregnancy speculation is because she’s been covering up lately. Cardi’s been rocking large fur coats as of late, and other strategic ensembles, such as her iHeartRadio Music awards dress. The rapper stunned in a maroon mini at the awards show, where she took home the award for Best New Artist. However, there was buzz on Twitter because of the frilled layers on which fell in front of her midsection. But that’s fashion, guys!

Cardi has yet to address the pregnancy rumors, so it’s all just a good ole pot of rumors right now.