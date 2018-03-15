Camila Cabello Strikes Seductive Pose During Security Check At LAX & We’re So Confused: See Pics

Camilla Cabello used LAX as her runway on March 14 by striking a sexy pose. Wait until you see this pic!

When you’re a star, you should always be ready for your close up. Camila Cabello, 21, proved this was true when she was photographed in the TSA line at LAX airport. And instead of hiding from the camera like most celebrities, Camila turned the moment into a full blown photoshoot. The “Havana” singer sported a flirty pose with one hand on her hip, and the other on her head. She’s certainly not camera shy! Camila looked casual in denim overalls, paired with a black cropped sweater. So chic, right? Although the moment was a little awkward, security guards couldn’t help but laugh it off.

Camila’s airport pose comes just a few days after she channeled Marilyn Monroe at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11. Maybe that’s where the inspiration came from?! If you recall, Camila flaunted a pink satin dress similar to Marilyn’s look from the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. In addition to her sultry look, Camila put on quite the show by gyrating alongside her male backup dancers. Plus, Young Thug came out to perform his verse on “Havana.”

Nevertheless, we love seeing Camila act so carefree. She certainly has a lot to be happy about. As we previously told you, Camila along with Charli XCX will be hitting the road with Taylor Swift for her Reputation Stadium Tour. Taylor revealed the exciting news via Twitter on March 1. “I have a very exciting update to share… @Camila_Cabello and @charli_xcx will be the opening acts on the #reputationStadium!!” Of course, we aren’t the only ones overjoyed by the news. “Camila is really opening for Taylor this is really happening?? This is so HUGE for her I’m shook,” one fan tweeted. We can’t wait to see Camila hit that stage!