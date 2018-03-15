Bella Hadid Shades Zayn Malik After He & Gigi Break Up — See Her Scathing Diss

Bell Hadid is standing by her sis Gigi following her shocking split from Zayn Malik! See her shot at the crooner!

Although it’s been 2 days since Zayn Malik, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 22, decided to let the world know that they called it quits, the fallout continues. Now it’s Gigi’s little sister Bella Hadid, 21, who is picking a side in this tragic breakup. Naturally, she’s sticking by Gigi and she let Zayn know in a pretty glaring way — by unfollowing him on Instagram! Head here to see this former couple’s cutest moments throughout their 2-year relationship.

The images, which arrive courtesy of Elle magazine, clearly show that Bella has decided to start cutting the “Dusk Till Dawn” singer out of her life in solidarity with her older sis. We should add that although Zayn is no longer following Gigi, she’s still keeping an eye on him! Despite all the social media shuffling that’s gone on since their highly-publicized split, both celebs did release thoughtful statements attempting to handle the media firestorm with grace. As for Bella, when you don’t want someone in your feed, there’s only one option!

However, as we previously reported, those close to Zayn amd Bella believe they could someday rekindle this relationship. “They just lost the romance with each other and wanted to try to be alone. They are going to use this time to see if they should continue to be broken up or get back together down the line. There is still a chance if they end up missing each other. So there is still hope, but they definitely need time away [from each other],” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Gigi reinforced this possibility with her statement: “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.” Awww. Here’s hoping these give love a try again soon!