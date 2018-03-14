Kourtney Kardashian’s BF Younes Has ‘No Tolerance For Drama’ — Message For Scott?

Kourntney Kardashian’s BF Younes Bendjima is letting it be known that he won’t tolerate drama or ‘fake people.’ He’s been coming hard for Scott Disick on social media and this looks like another hit.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, seems to be throwing subtle yet savage shade at her ex Scott Disick lately and it looks like his newest message could be directed at the 34-year-old reality star. The gorgeous Algerian model posted a handwritten quote to his Snapchat that read, “Sometimes those who don’t socialize much aren’t actually anti-social. They just have no tolerance for drama, stupidity and fake people” and above it in all caps wrote “You Feel Me?” The Balmain model has been on a tear lately when it comes to taunting Scott, so this could be another swipe at him.

Scott seemed to be having a little too much joy when Kourt and Younes seemed to hit a rocky patch, unfollowing each other on Instagram on March 5 as fans were fearing they might have broken up. By the end of the day all was well again and they were back on each other’s IG’s. Scott then created his own relationship drama by unfollowing 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie just two days later. We’re not sure if they have officially broken up, but they haven’t been spotted together since.

Younes has been telling Scott in subtle ways to stand down when it comes to trying to get back together with Kourtney, the mother of his three kids. On March 8 he posted a photo featuring himself and an unknown friend both shirtless and showing off their impressive muscles for the camera. He captioned the image: “You not here, and we both know why.” Oh SNAP! Well, a good look at Younes without his clothes on reminds us why Kourtney still wants to have this sexy man in her life! What started out as a spring fling in 2017 has turned into a real relationship and its been killing Scott that she’s moved on for good.

It’s soon coming up on a year since the couple was photographed getting super sexy and steamy on their first big vacation together to Cannes last May. They hung out on a yacht and put on such a love show. Since then Younes has gone from Kourtney’s boy toy to boyfriend.