‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Will April Die? — New Fan Theory Will Have You Freaking TF Out

In the wake of Sarah Drew being fired from ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ fans are wondering what will happy to April Kepner. Could she die like so many other characters on the show? Check out this new fan theory!

What will happen to April Kepner? Sarah Drew, 37, was fired from the show and will depart from Grey’s Anatomy at the end of season 14, and we all want to know how she will be written off. Could her character end up like many of the other beloved characters on show — Derek, Mark, Lexie, George — as in dead in the ground? Will she sacrifice herself for her daughter? Will she head to another hospital? Will she quit being a doctor altogether? The possibilities are endless.

There’s a devastating fan theory going around that will you all scared. Many fans think April will die by the end of the season, and some believe it will be by suicide. One fan goes into deep detail in a Reddit post about why suicide makes sense for April. April is already “questioning her faith” and that may take a “serious toll on her mental health.” The fan believes it’s obvious that April is depressed and “her depression has made her spiral and make her feel like she has a loss of control on her life. When that happens, the brain starts doing things that it never did before. Crave alcohol, drugs, sex, it makes someone irritable, angry, and other behavioral changes that are clear in April.”

If April does die, it would be absolutely devastating. She would leave behind her daughter, Harriet. April’s death would definitely change everyone’s lives forever, especially Jackson and Harriet’s. It’s been a while since Grey’s Anatomy has killed off a main character, and that fact definitely has fans worried. Maybe they’ll just write April off like they did Izzie Stevens. We can only hope! Sarah, who just got cast in a new CBS show, is not the only main cast member leaving the series in season 14. Jessica Capshaw, 41, who plays Arizona, will also be departing as well.

@KathleenNB You asked who you think will die – April or Arizona – my money is on April and suicide due to loss of faith. Has Grey's ever had a character kill themselves? — Aurora Marinari (@AuroraMarinari) March 12, 2018