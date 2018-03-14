Vanessa Trump: 5 Facts On Donald Jr.’s Gorgeous Blonde Wife Who He’s Reportedly Divorcing

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump are reportedly getting ready to call it quits after 12 years of marriage. Here’s what you should know about the blonde beauty who married into the Trump family.

Vanessa Trump, 40, has been married to Donald Trump Jr., 40, since Nov. 12, 2005, and even though they have five children together, they’re reportedly getting a divorce after dealing with some problems within the marriage. Here are five things you should know about the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump.

1.) She grew up on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Formerly Vanessa Haydon, the blonde beauty is of Danish, Austrian and Russian ancestry. Her mom, Bonnie, worked for Kay Models and Vanessa started appearing in photo shoots when she was just a child.

2.) In addition to being a model, she’s worked as an actress. She appeared in the 2003 film, Something’s Gotta Give with Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson. She also appeared on The Apprentice alongside the Donald in 2004.

3.) She was introduced to Donald Jr. by Donald Sr. They met at a fashion show in 2003. Vanessa’s interest in fashion led to her designing and releasing her own handbag collection, La Poshett, in 2010. In addition to fashion, Vanessa has an interest in psychology, which she studied at Marymount Manhattan College.

4.) One of her ex-boyfriends is reportedly Leonardo DiCaprio. The now mother-of-five reportedly dated the hunky actor when she as just 20 years old, according to the NY Daily News.

5.) She was hospitalized after receiving a letter that contained a white powder substance in it. The letter was addressed to Donald Jr. but Vanessa took the liberty of opening it in her apartment on Feb. 12, 2018 and found a written letter inside along with an unidentified white powder substance in the envelope. She was soon taken to the hospital as a precaution along with her mom who was in the same room when she opened it. A democratic activist was arrested on Mar. 1 for sending the letter and Donald Jr. and Vanessa both tweeted about the scary incident. “Thank you so much to everyone that helped catch the person who sent the horrifying envelope that I opened up two weeks ago! A special thanks to @ SecretService and all the dedicated state & federal agencies in Boston, NYC & around the US!,” Vanessa’s tweet read.

Neither Donald Jr. or Vanessa have commented on the divorce reports but we’re definitely keeping an eye out to see where things go from here.