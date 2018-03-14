Sam Lerner: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Goldbergs’ Star

Meet Sam Lerner! Not only is he one of the man stars of ‘The Goldbergs’, but he’s been recruited by the couch’s father for a could



1.) Sam Lerner, 25, plays Geoff Schwartz on ‘The Goldbergs‘. Not only is Sam’s character, Geoff, dating Erica Goldberg (Hayley Orrantia), but he’s also BFF’s with her brother, Barry Goldberg (Troy Gentile). Spoiler Alert: Despite a whole lot of pining for each other, it took four seasons for Erica and Geoff to finally share a kiss! As of season five Erica and Geoff are still together, so there’s hope for those two crazy kids yet.

2.) Sam is originally from Los Angeles. Not every successful actor can say that! “My family still lives in the house I grew up in. They live in the valley, but I made the jump over the hill to West Hollywood,” Sam told HollywoodLife in our EXCLUSIVE interview. “I love the valley, I’m there all the time. There’s less traffic and some of the best sushi and just food in general in the valley. I spent 23 years living there and I love it.”

3.) His dad is his inspiration. “My biggest inspiration in my career has always been my dad. He’s been a character actor for most of his life, and is one of those guys who you’ve just seen in everything,” Sam told HollywoodLife. “He’s so humble and just such a good guy. He’s always been so supportive of me. My goal is to just maintain a career for as long as possible just like he has. I just want to work.”

4.) Sam’s favorite form of social media is Instagram! “I probably use Instagram the most. It’s the most fun for me. Once they started doing stories, I stopped using everything else,” Sam told HollywoodLife. “I’ll tweet something stupid once in a while, but that’s pretty much it.” (FYI: You can follow Sam on Instagram by clicking HERE!)

5.) You can see him next in ‘Truth or Dare’. Ready to be scared? Sam told HollywoodLife,”On April 13th, you can see me in the Blumhouse and Universal Pictures film Truth or Dare, with Tyler Posey and Lucy Hale which will be awesome. I play this kid named Ronnie who’s super funny and different than what I’ve played in the past. I’m excited.”

BONUS ROUND: Sam’s celebrity crush? Margot Robbie! His role model? Adam DeVine! Last show Sam binged? The Office. “It’s the best show ever made,” the actor told HollywoodLife.