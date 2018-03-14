Breaking News
Stephen Hawking Dead At 76: Science Lovers Mourn The ‘Big Loss For Humans’

Stephen Hawking, British astrophysicist, is shown in Chicago
US President Barack Obama prepares to award Stephen Hawking, the internationally-recognized theoretical physicist the 2009 Medal of Freedom Medal of Freedom Award Presentation at the White House, Washington DC, America - 12 Aug 2009 Stephen Hawking, the acclaimed theoretical physicist and Cambridge professor, has been honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, awarded by US President Barack Obama at a ceremony in the White House in Washington DC.
The world of science has lost one of its greatest minds with the passing of Stephen Hawking. We’ve got more on his death at the age of 76.

So devastating! One of the brightest stars in the world of modern science has left us, as Stephen Hawking passed away at his Cambridge, England home in the early morning hours of March 14. The brilliant physicist was 76-years-old. His children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him for ever.”

Developing…