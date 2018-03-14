St. Patrick’s Day: When Is The NYC Parade & How Can You Celebrate?

It’s time to dress in green and party! St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching, and with one of the biggest parades taking place in New York City, find out when it starts, how to watch and more!

Since 1762, the Big Apple has turned a rich shade of green (and orange) whenever St. Patrick’s Day rolls around. 2018 is no different, as the streets of New York City will overflow with Irish pride as approximately 2 million spectators will be on hand to see this year’s parade. For those who will be on hand or those who can’t make it to Manhattan, here is all the info on how to see every shamrock-covered sight.

The New York City St. Patrick’s Day parade takes place on March 17th at 11:00 AM ET. People celebrating their Irish pride will have to get up early, as the parade begins just an hour before noon on Saturday the 17th. It’s expected to end around 4:30 PM ET, so parade watchers better be prepared. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 40s, so those in NYC better bundle up.

Fun fact: The NYC parade is always held on St. Patrick’s Day, but if the holiday falls on a Sunday, the parade is moved to the 16th (in observance of the Sunday Sabbath.) So, fans planning to make it to NYC in 2019 can party on Saturday and go to church the following day.

The Parade starts on 5th avenue at 44th street. It makes its way north, passing St. Patrick’s Cathedral on 50th street. It ultimately ends uptown at 79th street. There will be grandstands set up along the route, but spectators will have to purchase tickets to use them, according to Patch.com. The parade’s official website advises that people who want to see the parade, “the earlier you get there, the better.” There will be plenty of street closures, so New Yorkers better check the parade’s official website for details on that. Besides, who wants to drive into Manhattan on a Saturday, anyway?

People can watch it online. Don’t feel like getting up at the crack at dawn to find a spot on Fifth Ave? Hate crowds of drunk people? Don’t worry. NBCNewYork.com will offer exclusive, live coverage of New York City’s 257th St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” which will be co-anchored by Today in New York traffic reporter Lauren Scala, and Ireland Calls Radio Show personalities Tommy Smyth and Treasa Goodwin-Smyth.

“WNBC is thrilled to be the exclusive television home of the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York. ”We look forward to taking our viewers on a memorable journey up Fifth Avenue, filled with the unique sights and sounds of this long-standing New York tradition.”