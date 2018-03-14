Sofia Richie Hoping To Keep Scott Disick ‘Turned On’ By Emulating His Ex, Kourtney & It’s Working

It’s no coincidence that Sofia Richie’s long hair extensions make her look just like Kourtney K. Sofia’s trying to make herself look like Kourt, we’ve learned, because Scott digs it!

Lately, every time we see a photo of Sofia Richie, 19, we can’t help but wonder if we’ve seen her gorgeous look before. From her new brown hair extensions, to her sexy outfits, Sofia’s turning into a total Kourtney Kardashian clone! And there’s a huge reason why, a source close to Sofia told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. She knows that Scott Disick has always drooled over Kourtney, and she wants to catch that same, sexy attention.

Sofia wants to keep Scott interested and turned on in the bedroom so she went through a mini, sexy, Kourtney-style makeover," the source told us. "Sofia is taking cues from Scott to keep him interested. From her hair, to some specific clothing items — like the g-string underwear she's now wearing — Sofia is trying to be more like Kourtney." She's apparently been paying close attention to the "subtle hints" Scott drops about what "he likes and what turns him on." Oh girl, shouldn't your boyfriend want you, and not your ex? That's how it works!

Sofia really doesn’t seem to care that Scott still reminisces about his ex, though. “She appreciates Kourtney’s style and doesn’t mind borrowing fashion cues from her if it means keeping Scott happy,” the source told us. Especially since it’s been working, they added! Scott’s so obsessed with Sofia. Hopefully it’s not just because she’s been biting Kourtney’s style.