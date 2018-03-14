Snapchat Slammed For Ad ‘Making Light’ Of Chris Brown’s Attack On Rihanna: See Horrible Pic

People are outraged by an ad that recently appeared on Snapchat, which referenced Chris Brown, Rihanna…and different forms of physical violence. YIKES!

A recent Snapchat ad for its ‘Would You Rather?’ game went totally wrong with this question that REALLY missed the mark. The ad promoting the app asked: “Would you rather: Slap Rihanna or Punch Chris Brown?” WHOA! Considering Chris was physically abusive to Rihanna back when they were dating in 2009, people could not help but notice how inappropriate this reference was. “Is it just me or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf?” one Twitter used asked. “Like what were they thinking with this?” Even Chelsea Clinton caught wind of the insensitive ad, and tweeted, “Awful that anyone thinks this is funny. Awful that anyone thinks this is appropriate. Awful that anyone would approve this.”

The advertisement was published only in the U.S., and Snapchat released a statement claiming that it was a mistake. “The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines,” a spokesperson confirmed. “We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened.” It wasn’t done soon enough, though — the ad has already gone fairly viral on Twitter, with plenty of people catching wind of it without even seeing it on Snapchat themselves.

Snapchat has been under fire since it underwent a major update last month. Users have been vocal about how they’re not pleased about the layout and format of the update, and even Kylie Jenner, 20, admitted that she doesn’t use the app anymore because of it. Kylie’s public disdain of the change even reportedly caused Snap to go down millions of dollars in value!

This Chris/Rihanna snafu certainly won’t help things get better any time soon, either. Neither singer has commented on the situation publicly.