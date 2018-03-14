Selena Gomez Is Jealous Of Camila Cabello & It Has Everything To Do With Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez is happy for Camila Cabello’s gig as the opening act for her bestie Taylor Swift’s upcoming ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ but she’s a bit envious at the same time. Get EXCLUSIVE details.

Selena Gomez, 25, has love for Camila Cabello, 21, but after finding out she’s going to be one of the opening acts along with Charli XCX on Taylor Swift‘s Reputation Stadium Tour, she can’t help but feel a little envy! “Selena is so happy for Camilla and Taylor, she love them both and knows they’re going to have the best time on tour together,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “But there’s a part of her that’s envious too. Taylor’s her best friend and she can’t help but wish she was going on tour with her. But more than anything Selena is just happy for Camilla, she knows how much this means to her, it’s so huge.”

It’s no surprise that Selena would feel the way she does. She’s been best friends with Tay for years now and the two are always supporting each other whenever they get the chance. Selena took the time to wish Taylor a sweet birthday message back in Dec. with a cute clip of them laughing together on her Instagram and Taylor showed off an adorable photo of the two of them in the background of a recent funny video she posted of her cats. With all they’ve been through together, we think it’s safe to say these two will be close for a long time to come!

Although Sel and Tay are close, things did get a little rocky there back when Selena first started dating Justin Bieber, 24. There were many reports that Taylor wasn’t a huge fan of Justin after the tough times Selena had with him and now that Selena’s decided to rekindle her flame with the “As Long As You Love Me” singer, there’s been speculation that it may cause her friendship with Taylor to end. That luckily doesn’t seem to be the case with the way things have been and we’re so glad for the two of them!

We’re sure Taylor and Camila will be busy while on tour but we hope they can connect with Selena at some point and have a little girls time together!