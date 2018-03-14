It’s a royal rumble! Both Meghan and Kate have impeccable style, so we wanted to look back at their best fashion moments of the last year — specifically, their stunning coats!

Meghan Markle, 36, is gearing up for official royal status — she marries Prince Harry on May 19, and the world will be watching — but she’s already putting her best foot forward as far as her etiquette and style is concerned. Kate Middleton, 36, has been praised for her feminine and stylish fashion choices for many years, so it’s fun to see the difference between Kate and Meghan’s style! Lately, since it’s winter in London, both ladies have been wearing a ton of amazing coats! Kate has been more bold and daring — she has rocked bright pink, blue, orange, and red coats. She has a bit more freedom since she is already a member of the royal family. Meghan has played it safe, wearing mainly neutral colors — white, black, gray, and beige.

They DID both wear plaid within the last few months. Kate wore a gorgeous Miu Miu plaid coat during a Christmas service in London on December 25. Meghan opted for a similar color palette, wearing a plaid coat by Burberry while in Scotland in February. Meghan has worn black trousers on multiple occasions, while Kate tends to exclusively wear dresses at events. Kate is also known for her gorgeous, perfect blowout, while Meghan has been rocking more casual updos. We love the juxtaposition between these two ladies, and hope they are comparing style notes! See more of Meghan and Kate’s best coats in the gallery attached!