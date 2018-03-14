Kylie Jenner Allegedly Has Plan To Make Baby Stormi A Millionaire Before Her 1st Birthday

Is Kylie Jenner already brainstorming ways to capitalize on her newborn? A new report claims the star began scheming before her daughter was even born!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is already a multi-millionaire, and now she’s reportedly determined to turn her newborn daughter, Stormi Webster, into one too! In fact, the makeup mogul has apparently already set her make-Stormi-rich plan into motion, at least according to Life & Style magazine. Kylie’s goal? For her baby to become a millionaire of her own all before her first b-day — and she’s going to help her get there! Click here to see pics of Kylie Jenner pregnant with Stormi Webster.

“Before Stormi was even born, Kylie spent months drawing up a thorough business plan to make millions,” a “family source” told the magazine. “She’s no fool when it comes to making money.” Of course momager Kris Jenner, 62, has been adding her two sense all along, according to the publication, and together, they apparently devised quite a plan. “They trademarked Stormi’s name way before the birth,” the insider revealed. “Kylie is using her own brand to launch Stormi’s empire.”

The new mom has already announced that her latest makeup line, “Calm Before the Storm,” was inspired by her little one. And apparently fashion is already in the works too. “She’s also working on a Stormi clothing line, as well as millions of dollars worth of baby product endorsements,” the source dished. And although the money is technically going to Kylie NOW, she’s reportedly setting it all aside in the form of a trust fund. “Kylie’s determined to make her daughter a billionaire before she turns 21!” the source explained.

It should be noted that the article was not clear about whether Kylie wants Stormi to be “a billionaire” before HER own 21st birthday, which is this summer, or before Stormi’s 21st birthday. Millionaire/billionaire status aside though, one thing Stormi has already been successful at is brining her mom and Aunt Kendall Jenner, 22, closer together than ever before! Speaking to Vogue magazine for their April issue, the model revealed just how special Stormi’s birth was.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” Kendall said. “So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.” Aw!