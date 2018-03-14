Kylie Jenner Slammed For Inappropriate Names Of Blushes: ‘Virginity,’ ‘X-Rated’ & More

After Kylie Jenner drew attention to her Kylie Cosmetics blushes on Instagram March 13, she sparked some major outrage because of names like ‘X-rated’ and ‘Barely Legal.’ YIKES!

Kylie Jenner’s blushes on Kylie Cosmetics have been out for a year now, but when she promoted them on Instagram this week, people on Twitter couldn’t help but point out how inappropriate the names of the products were. On her Instagram story, Kylie did a “Swipe Up” for fans to purchase the makeup, and pointed out that her two favorite shades are called ‘X Rated’ and ‘Barely Legal.’ The other blush colors are named ‘Hopeless Romantic,’ ‘Hot and Bothered’ and ‘Virginity.’ Since a lot of Kylie’s fans are on the younger side, a lot of people think these names are not sending the right message.

When Kylie first announced her line of blushes in 2017, there was a similar reaction online. However, as is generally the case when it comes to Kylie, the support from loyal fans is majorly outweighing the disses. Kylie’s makeup collections continue to sell out, and it’s been reported that she’s on-target to have a $1 billion empire from her beauty brand. Plus, with a newborn baby at home, the 20-year-old has a lot more to worry about than what a few trolls are saying online!

Kylie actually just released the ‘weather’ palette in honor of her daughter, Stormi Webster, proving she’s been hard at work throughout her entire pregnancy. Clearly, she’s not slowing down just because she has a new little lady in her life!

Kylies new blushes which are aimed to her tween/teen market, are called HOT AND BOTHERED- X RATED-VIRGINITY-BARELY LEGAL.

Wth is wrong with her? Seems she's getting desperate for att. & any way to get her name out there,even at the expense of her young fans is ok. Disgusted — Elizabeth Yorkshire (@ElizabethThee) March 14, 2018

Kylie named a blush barely legal I’m gagging — Kendra Lillpop (@yeahkendrv) March 14, 2018

@KylieJenner decided to name her cheap blushes with an even cheaper names. All 14 yr Olds moms will be racing to buy virginity, hot n bothered & barely legal.

Seems their named after her life, underage dating a 20 something dad. Bravo @KrisJenner — Elizabeth Yorkshire (@ElizabethThee) March 14, 2018

Y do All of Kylie’s makeup products have to do w being a child like “virginity “ is a title of her new blush y perpetuate the idea that a woman’s worth is determined by her virginity — Natalie Goeller (@nataliegoeller) March 13, 2018

While Kylie kept very low-key for her entire pregnancy, she’s back on social media as much as ever these days, and it’s looking like 2018 is gearing up to be a great year for her. Plus, her post-baby body is already looking like straight FIRE, so don’t be surprised if there’s a sexy photo shoot on the horizon, too!