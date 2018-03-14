Khloe Kardashian Poses Topless While 8 Months Pregnant In Shocking New Pic

Khloe Kardashian is about to become a new mom soon but that isn’t stopping her from feeling super sexy. She’s posing topless while modeling her Good American maternity jeans and we’ve got the pic.

Yowza! Khloe Kardashian is feeling super sexy even though she’s eight months pregnant and has created a line of stylish tight maternity jeans for her Good American label. The 33-year-old modeled one of the designs wearing the jeans and nothing else. She’s topless while holing her perfectly manicured hand over her left breast. In the pic, Koko is modeling a pair of skin-tight Good Mama maternity jeans with an elastic waistband around the top to fit around her pregnant belly. The reality star is definitely her own best spokesperson for her brand, as the jeans hug her toned legs and famous derriere.

In a video about the launch of the new line, Khloe reveals “I think the biggest misconception about maternity wear is that you can’t be stylish and sexy while pregnant. But we’re here to prove you wrong with our Good Mamas. The maternity market, it’s just not as cute and fun as you want it to be, especially when you are a fashion girl.” She adds that there are two different fits, with the “Honeymoon” style featuring two elastic panels on the side for the earlier stages of pregnancy and the “Homestretch” includes a large black elastic waistband for the months closer to when your baby is due. See pics from Khloe’s star-studded baby shower, here.

“It’s almost like wearing a legging, it’s super cozy. You just feel secure in your body. I’m just excited for you guys to try it,” she adds in the vid, noting that the line launches on March 15. “I’ve gone most of my pregnancy trying to find something great so I had to create something great and that’s what we did.” Khloe has absolutely slayed it in fashion during her pregnancy and noted that she was trying to avoid maternity wear as much as possible because there weren’t that many cute outfits that caught her eye. Way to take a situation and literally own it Koko! We’re sure baby daddy and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, loves the sexy way his woman is taking care of business.

Khloe notes that the jeans — especially the Honeymoon style — can also be perfect for the post-partum days when trying to lose the baby weight.