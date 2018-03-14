Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Emergency’ Trip to the Hospital Explained & Why Tristan Was So Freaked

Khloe Kardashian was reportedly rushed to the hospital, but thankfully it wasn’t an emergency. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on what happened.

After reports surfaced claiming Khloe Kardashian, 33, was recently rushed to the hospital due to pregnancy complications, many fans were worried for the health of her baby girl. Luckily, Khloe and her baby are doing just fine. “Khloe did visit the doctor at her hospital before leaving to Japan, but it was not because she was having a pregnancy emergency, she was seeking approval before traveling abroad. Khloe was being extra careful about protecting her baby before leaving on her international trip with her sisters. She went to see her doctor to ensure she and her baby were healthy and strong enough for the long flight. After checking out her baby, and Khloe, the doctor determined she was stable enough for the big trip and even provided a signed note with all her vital information should she need to see a doctor while traveling,” a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! What a relief!

If you recall, Khloe, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, enjoyed a sweet girls trip on Feb. 28. Khloe looked absolutely incredible and showed off her growing bump in a series of form fitted ensembles. However, her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, was a little apprehensive about her going overseas. “Tristan was freaking out over Khloe’s trip to Japan. He pleaded with her to wait until after the baby was born, or to wait until he was off season, so he could go. But she was being stubborn and was determined to make the trip with her sisters. Tristan knows how important this baby is to Khloe so he has been super protective over her since she became pregnant,” our source continued. Tristan is such a good boyfriend, right?

“He was terrified about her going into premature labor, especially if anything were to happen to her on the airplane, during the long flight abroad. Tristan is dedicated to Khloe and their unborn baby and he would not be able to forgive himself if anything happened to them that he could have prevented with a little extra care and precaution. Despite how nervous he was about the trip, after her doctors visit, Khloe assured him everything would be fine so he did his best to be cool with the trip,” the insider added.

It’s clear everything worked out just fine. Following Khloe’s trip, she enjoyed an Amazon sponsored baby shower on March 10. It was a glamorous affair as the venue was adorned in all pink everything! Tristan and Kylie Jenner, 20, were in attendance. We can’t wait for Khloe to welcome her baby!