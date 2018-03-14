John Cena Is Officially Part Of The BTS ARMY & Yes, He Has A Favorite Bandmember

Confirmed: John Cena is the BTS ARMY’s most famous member, and there are receipts. But which of the K-pop superstars does he love the most?

When John Cena, 40, isn’t busy wedding planning with Nikki Bella, 34, he’s listening to BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook)! The wrestler/actor reveals in a new interview with Metro that he is in fact a member of the group’s fandom, and we can’t even handle it.

John first says he doesn’t want to put a label on his attraction towards the band. “See, if I were to explain, that would defeat the purpose!” he tells the outlet. But when pressed on whether he’s part of the A.R.M.Y., he confesses: “I’m very happy to say…yeah, screw it, I’m in.” So good! See pics of BTS performing here.

Oh, and you’d better believe he picks favorites. “I will say, ‘Base Line’ is my favorite track on the J-Hope mixtape. I also like ‘Hangsang,'” the Blockers star admits in the interview. J-Hope released his debut solo album Hope World earlier this month, and it would seem that John was one of the first to listen! Plus, there’s Instagram evidence dating back to early February that shows J-Hope has been on the WWE legend’s mind for quite a while. Check it out:

Welcome to the A.R.M.Y., John!