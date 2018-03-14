Is Meek Mill About To Get Released From Jail After Serving 5 Months? Fans Are Thrilled

Meek Mill could be a free man soon after sitting behind bars for the last five months in a two to four year prison sentence. We’ve got the details of why he might be released.

The rap community is united in celebration that Meek Mill (real name Robert Williams) could be a free man after spending the past five months in prison. On Nov. 6, 2017, Judge Genece Brinkley absolutely threw the book at him for two minor probation violations, one of which was for alleged reckless driving on a motorcycle. She gave the 30-year-old a sentence of two to four years in a state prison and his lawyers have been working overtime filing motions to get the decision reversed. TMZ reports that the Philadelphia D.A.’s office feels there is a “strong showing of likelihood” that his original 2007 gun possession sentence will be overturned. A police corruption scandal in the city has already caused hundreds of convictions to be tossed out. The sole arresting officer in Meek’s original gun possession case is now under the microscope of a misconduct probe and he allegedly may have lied on the stand in Meek’s case.

Meek’s mom Kathy Williams, told the site, “I would like to thank the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office for carefully evaluating my son’s matter and not opposing the request for bail. The fact that Robert’s entire conviction could be overturned is a blessing and I pray that God gives Judge Brinkley the wisdom to make the right decision and allow my son to return home to his family. I truly believe justice will prevail.”

The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper was arrested in March of 2017 for allegedly fighting in an airport, and he was busted in June for allegedly recklessly driving his motorcycle through the streets of New York. Both of those cases had been dropped when he appeared before Judge Brinkley about the parole violations and prosecutors didn’t seek any jail time for Meek. They even said how much he’d grown as a person since the time of his original arrest a decade ago, but the judge wasn’t having it. Brinkley has overseen his case since 2009 and told him “You basically thumbed your nose at me,” when passing down the massive sentence.

The rap world was united in believing the hard prison time was completely unfair. “The sentence handed down by the Judge — against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer — is unjust and heavy-handed,” JAY-Z wrote on Facebook at the time. “We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”

Now that Meek might be a free man soon, fellow rappers and fans are rejoicing and demanding his release:

Free Meek Mill — Diddy (@Diddy) March 14, 2018

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins supports Meek Mill at Penn panel on justice reform https://t.co/8DQdBbDyi6 pic.twitter.com/VYUaOTsS5w — iPhillySports (@iPhillySports) March 14, 2018

I don’t say a word i don’t say a word was on my grind then i got what i deserved🔥 Man free my dawg @MeekMill 💯 — Trystin Deal (@CallMeBubbaa) March 14, 2018

If Meek Mill gets out, #Eagles have to have him involved in the home opener and he has to perform “Dreams and Nightmares Intro” It’s a must — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 14, 2018

They did to @MeekMill what they've done to young black men and women and people of color forever. Read #FreeMeekMill in @RollingStone and see how crooked and racist the criminal justice system is. https://t.co/5Fy8LyijRa #Justice4Meek pic.twitter.com/1124SKys6O — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) March 14, 2018

Meek Mill's situation highlights why black rappers who have a criminal history should be on the front lines of criminal justice reform with their money in hand. — Goody (@1priority06) March 14, 2018

⚡️ “ Latest Meek Mill interview suggests he was framed by a corrupt cop in 2007 case”https://t.co/4SXScSZRVV — donut (@donutface4) March 14, 2018

We’ll keep you updated on the status of Meek’s case.