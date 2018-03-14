Kendall Jenner Confirms She’s Straight To ‘Vogue’, But Admits She’s ‘Not Against’ A Gay Experience

Kendall Jenner’s sexuality is no longer a mystery. Fans thought she might be gay, but she told ‘Vogue’ that she’s heterosexual. She’s not ruling anything out, though.

Kendall Jenner, 22, might keep her relationships private in a way her sisters don’t, but that doesn’t mean she’s hiding anything regarding her sexuality. Fans of hers have apparently been questioning if she might be a lesbian for a while now, but here’s the thing: she’s not. Kendall Jenner is a straight person. In a new interview with Vogue, the supermodel explained where she sits on the Kinsey scale. “I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?! I’m all down for experience—not against it whatsoever—but I’ve never been there before,” she told the magazine. “I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide… I would never hide something like that.” Yeah, because you don’t need to, Kendall.

But people are highly interested in figuring out whether or not the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is interested in women. So interested in fact, that there’s a Twitter dedicated to “kendall being gay.” The television personality took a stab at understanding where her fans are coming from. “I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy,” she explained. She also noted that the way she presents herself might be part of it as well. “Also, I know I have kind of a . . . male energy? But I don’t want to say that wrong, because I’m not transgender or anything. But I have a tough energy. I move differently.”

The model also essentially confirmed that she’s still dating Blake Griffin. While she coyly referred to him as a “friend” at first, she stopped beating around the bush when asked point-blank if she has a boyfriend. “I like my private life,” she said, before adding, “Yeah . . . no. I’m happy. He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me.” Good for her!