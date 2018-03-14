Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Split: Why Her Parents Are Relieved That It’s Over

While the world mourns the end of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship, we’re hearing the model’s loved ones are relieved! EXCLUSIVE details!

Are you still hoping Zayn Malik, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 22, patch things up after their shocking split? You are not alone! However, we’re learning that some individuals very close to the supermodel aren’t in that camp! “Gigi‘s parents feel like she’s too young to be settled down,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Yolanda [Foster] loves Zayn but it’s no big secret that he’s got his demons.” Take a look back at Zayn and Gigi’s relationship right here.

The insider added that this relationship was hard on Gigi at times. “Zayn can be intense and Gigi‘s parent’s couldn’t help but worry that the relationship was taking a toll on her. They both feel like she should be putting the majority of her energy towards her career right now, the opportunities she’s getting now are only going to last so long. If the relationship was totally easy and didn’t stress her out it would be one thing. But Gigi and Zayn have been fighting a lot, mostly about how much she is gone for work, that’s draining for her. Her parents are happy she’s taking this step.” Check our discussion the split in the latest installment of the podcast.

@voguemagazine A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

As we previously reported, the opposite appears to be be true in Zayn’s family. They don’t appear happy with the breakup — and they aren’t blaming Zayn! The crooner’s younger sister Safaa Malik, 16, shared an insulting post on March 13 that definitely looks directed at Gigi. “Don’t get mad. Don’t get even. Do better. Much better. Become so engulfed in your own happiness that you forget it ever happened,” the post reads. But wait, there’s more! She captioned the post with this vicious line: “Horrible people get nowhere.” So, although this former couple is putting on brave faces in the aftermath of this breakup, clearly there are still some raw emotions.