Did Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Break Up? ‘Stranger Things’ Couple Reportedly Split Before Season 3

Not Jonathan and Nancy! Our fave IRL ‘Stranger Things’ couple, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer, reportedly broke up in February — and he did the dumping. Oh no!

Charlie Heaton, 24, and Natalia Dyer, 21, are reportedly done. The Stranger Things couple on and off screen started dating in October 2016 before going public about a year later, but they allegedly just couldn’t make it work. “Charlie broke it off with Natalia. She’s heartbroken. She doesn’t know what went wrong,” a source told Life & Style. Poor Natalia! HollywoodLife.com has reached out to both Charlie and Natalia’s reps on this report.

The reported breakup was amicable, but obviously Natalia’s hurt. To make it sting worse, she thinks Charlie’s allegedly rubbing it in her face by very publicly partying and having fun without her. “Partying with his sister [has] been a kick in the teeth for Natalia,” the source said. “She’s basically been pushed aside without a second thought.”

Breakups are always awful, but if Natalia and Charlie did split, it’s going to be extra awkward. The two actors play lovebirds and partners in ass-kicking Jonathan and Nancy on Stranger Things. The third season of the show hasn’t even started filming, and there’s no indication that their characters will break up. They finally just got together in season 2! But, they’re professionals; they would be able to make it. It’s not the first time that costars have broken up and still played TV lovers (*cough* One Tree Hill), and it wouldn’t be the last.

Natalia stood by Charlie’s side when he was stopped at customs at LAX coming into the United States (he’s British) because his luggage reportedly had traces of cocaine. He was not arrested or charged with a crime, but it was still a public snafu. He apologized to his family and Stranger Things cast members, including Natalia. This situation is just the worst!