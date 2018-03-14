Yara Shahidi & More Tweet Their Support For Students During The National School Walkout

As thousands of students stormed out of classes to demand stronger gun control as part of the National School Walkout, stars and politicians like Yara Shahidi and Katy Perry sent love to these brave kids!

All eyes of the world were on the students of America on March 14, as the National School Walkout saw thousands of protests take place across the United States. In the wake of the Parkland shooting that left 17 dead, high schoolers decided that #EnoughisEnough, walking out of their classes to demand better gun control and increased gun safety. As these demonstrations took place, some huge names threw their support behind these kids. Yara Shahidi, Katy Perry, and more celebrities sent out messages of support to students walking out across the nation.

“Powerful peers,” Yara said in response to the walkout. “On the one-month anniversary of the Parkland school shooting, students are walking out in protest of Congress’ failure to act on gun violence. Let’s support them, and the March to Washington DC in ten days #MarchForOurLives,” Katy wrote, also showing support for a related protest scheduled for later this month.

The National School Walkout was organized by Youth EMPOWER, the young activists branch of the Women’s March organization. “We are living in an age where young people like us do not feel safe in our schools,” the organization said on its website. “This issue is personal for all of us, especially for those of us who are survivors of gun violence. We are walking out for ALL people who have experienced gun violence, including systemic forms of gun violence that disproportionately impact teens in Black and Brown communities.”

On the one-month anniversary of the Parkland school shooting, students are walking out in protest of Congress’ failure to act on gun violence. Let’s support them, and the March to Washington DC in ten days👊🏻 #MarchForOurLives — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2018

We support all the students #RisingUp to protest #GunViolence and in today's #MarchForOurLives. We are proud of this generation's inner strength and fearless gumption to let it shine. You are the change we wish to see in the world. THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/nHdDBbFP0D — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) March 14, 2018

To all the students walking out today to honor of 17 killed in Parkland & demanding action against gun violence: We will follow your lead and protest with our voices, our bodies and our votes. This is just the beginning. See you in Washington on the 24th. #NationalWalkoutDay — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) March 14, 2018

I am walking out with you in spirit, America- all the way from Dublin, Ireland! #NeverAgain https://t.co/sk1DLDL5dv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 14, 2018

In order to stand up, you must first walk out. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) March 14, 2018

To all the kids walking out of school today, you are strong and powerful and we love you. #NationalWalkoutDay — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 14, 2018

Today the kids at my 8th graders school are walking out… and headed to chapel. Because we believe in prayer but it must be accompanied by action. They deserve better. #NationalWalkoutDay — marcela valladolid (@chefmarcela) March 14, 2018

I’m proud of the students protesting inaction on gun safety. They have the courage to stand up to the NRA and lawmakers would do well to follow their example.#NationalWalkoutDay — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) March 14, 2018

The Supreme Court ruling in Brown vs Board of Ed was a direct result of student protests and walkouts. Time and time again, our nation and our world have been made better by students standing up — and walking out — for what’s right. #Enough #NationalWalkoutDay #WalkoutWednesday pic.twitter.com/qfyd7x7Hbp — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) March 14, 2018

To all the kids walking out of school today, you are the change we want to see. Thank you. #NationalWalkoutDay — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 14, 2018

I stand in solidarity with students across the country who are walking out and demanding action on gun violence. You deserve to be heard and to have a government that is responsive to this crisis. #EnoughisEnough — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 14, 2018

The spirit of #NationalWalkoutDay is familiar: 55 years ago, thousands of children skipped school to protest segregation in the streets of Birmingham—a moment that forever changed the Civil Rights Movement. Let us remember which side was consigned to the dustbin of history. pic.twitter.com/TTU9hMlSzj — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) March 14, 2018

To all the students walking out today: We support you. #ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/4kTNOeBOmN — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 14, 2018

Proud to see students in Connecticut and across the country standing up and making their voices heard during today's #NationalSchoolWalkout. CT students – if you're walking out, I want to hear from you! Why are you taking action today? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 14, 2018

Incredibly proud of young people walking out today. You ARE the change. Thank you. https://t.co/qPPQPOm4oT — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) March 14, 2018

I'm inspired today by the thousands of students in Oregon and across the nation who are walking out to build a better, safer future. We need to heed their calls and take action to stop the epidemic of gun violence in our nation. #NeverAgain #NationalWalkoutDay — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) March 14, 2018

This is a critical time in the fight to address the scourge of gun violence, and I’m so proud of all the students nationwide who refuse to let their elected leaders ignore the violence that has been claiming innocent lives and shattering communities. #NationalWalkoutDay — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) March 14, 2018

#Enough is enough. It’s time that this country comes together to do something about gun violence. #NationalWalkoutDay, the students, teachers, families & friends standing up all give me hope that things will finally, finally change. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 14, 2018

This is just the first demonstration planned for this month. The March For Our Lives is set for March 24, and it already has some major star power behind it. George and Amal Clooney have donated half-a-million dollars to march and have vowed to “stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country.” Oprah, Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg have also pledged financial support for the march. Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and the rest of the Modern Family cast said they would also “be right here by your side” during the March 24 protests. It seems when those millions march for stronger gun control laws in the country, there will be plenty of stars out there on the front line.