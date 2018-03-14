Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: How They’ve Kept Their Love ‘Healthy & Happy’ For So Long

After two and a half years of dating, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are happier than ever. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details how they’ve kept growing their love.

Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 48, are such couples goals, with their relationship going full steam ahead after two and a half years as a couple. By taking things slow and steady, they laid the foundation for a perfect romance. “It seems for them both that things have settled in their relationship where it’s going to continue to flourish as long as they continue down the same path they have been going down all along. They didn’t rush into anything at all at any time and it’s provided them with a relationship that they trust and love each other so much,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The couple is taking an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach to whether or not they end up getting married, as things are just fine a dating and life partners. “In the chance they get engaged or married, it will be wonderful but it in no way will it define them or their relationship and it’s success moving forward. Things are going well, and they aren’t going to disrupt that with rushing into marriage or anything they don’t want to do. Things are healthy and happy for them both and it looks like things will remain that way for the foreseeable future,” our insider adds.

Gwen is finally going to have Blake at home soon as she’s been missing him terribly since he’s been away on his Country Music Freaks tour. She wrote a sweet Instagram post to him on March 1 before his concert in Houston, where she wished him good luck and told him how much she was longing to be with him. The “Sweet Escape” singer was so eager for some “us” time that she hopped a plane to Greenville, SC to spend the day with Blake before his concert there on March 9. Gwen showed off in a series of Snapchat pis how they hung out like tourists and had fun goofing around backstage. The Blakester’s tour wraps up on March 17 so he’ll be back in Gwen’s arms full-time thank goodness. Hopefully they’ll celebrate with a spring break trip to his Oklahoma ranch with her kids like they did in 2017.

Check out the above video and tell us that doesn’t look like the most fun ever! Blake is so good with Gwen’s three boys.