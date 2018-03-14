Ayesha Curry Gushes Over Husband Stephen In Shirtless Birthday Tribute: ‘You Are A Blessing’

The NBA’s cutest couple just got even more adorable. We’ve got Ayesha Curry’s loved filled birthday message to Golden State Warriors hubby Steph Curry.

Steph and Ayesha Curry, 28, have been couples goals ever since he rocketed to fame in college hoops. Now the NBA superstar is ringing in his third decade on Earth, turning 30 on March 14. His pregnant wife took to Instagram to gush over her amazing love story with Steph. She posted a series of photos of the baller and his two adorable daughters Riley, 5. and Ryan, 2, and wrote, “Happy 30th birthday to the love of my life. You are a blessing to me and everyone around you! Best father, best husband. Best darn everything!!!!!” AWWW!

“I’ve watched you go through your entire 20’s with grace, honor, respectability, humility and a God fearing love that is to be admired. I cannot wait to see what your 30’s have in store for you. The best has yet to come my darling. If you can even believe it. I love you old man!!!!!!!! Enjoy your jersey year chooch,” she added referring to his Dubs number 30 jersey. Chooch! What an adorable nickname Ayesha has for her man.

Ayesha threw the mother of all surprise birthday bashes on March 12 in advance of her husband hitting the milestone of 30. Steph and his lady arrived in style at aboard a friggin yacht and inside the party, Paramore and E-40 performed for the birthday boy. He was surrounded by his teammates, pals and even coach Steve Kerr, 52, busted out some serious dance moves. The party was so lit that the team cancelled practice the next day so everyone could recover.

Everyone from players to Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams shared social media videos from the epic event. Steph’s loving wife lated posted an IG photo of Steph smiling at the helm of the yacht and thanked everyone for not squealing to him about the secret party. “When the surprise birthday plans go through without a hitch or a snitch. So proud and grateful for everyone who came through last night to make #sc30th the best night for my baybay. #madlove #madfun #myfeethurt” she wrote. Well done Ayesha!

We’re sure Steph’s 30’s are going to be even more epic than his 20’s. He already has two NBA titles and NBA MVP Awards and he only gets stronger by the year.