Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren B. Flee The Country: Inside Their Romantic Iceland Trip– Pics

‘The Bachelor’ stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have taken their love overseas! Check out their adorable pics from their Iceland vacation!

Are Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, and Lauren Burnham, 25, honeymooning before their wedding? The couple, who shocked the world with their surprise engagement on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, have embarked on a romantic trip to Iceland. “Officially fled the country,” Arie tweeted with a series of photos from their vacation on March 13. Can they get any cuter?! “Arie and Lauren will be gone for two weeks. The first stop on their post-engagement trip is to see the sights of Reykjavik,” a source explained to E! News. The happy couple looked very cozy, bundled up together in the snow. Take a look at their photos below!

Arie and Lauren couldn’t have picked a better time to flee the country. Unfortunately, fans weren’t too pleased with Arie’s decision to dump Becca Kufrin, 27, for Lauren. And, they were even more disappointed in Lauren’s decision to take him back. “‘I FORGIVE YOU’ is what you say when your boyfriend is late to dinner. Not when a guy dumps you on TV, proposes to SOMEONE ELSE, dates them for a MONTH…then comes back,” one fan tweeted. Yikes! As we previously told you, Arie was especially taken aback by the harsh backlash. “He doesn’t get what all the frustration is over his love story with Lauren. He had no idea how difficult the entire experience was going to be, and he feels like he was his genuine self the whole time,” a source close to Arie shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Officially fled the country 😇 pic.twitter.com/m1sY3uoGNj — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) March 13, 2018

Despite the messy situation, we couldn’t be happier for Lauren and Arie. We wish their relationship the best. Plus, word has it, once they return from Iceland they will ready for another trip, but this time down the aisle. So exciting, right?