Beyonce & JAY-Z Vowing To Give Fans ‘Everything They Paid For’ After Ticket Sales Drama

Beyonce and JAY-Z are charging a lot for tickets to their OTR II Tour, but we’re hearing the hefty price will be worth every penny! Here’s how the couple feels about their fans’ sticker shock!

Concert tickets aren’t always expensive, but when it comes to Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s OTR II Tour, don’t expect to pay a mere 20 bucks. Getting a seat at one of their shows is gonna set you back a decent amount, but the couple is going to make the ticket worth the price. “Jay and Bey know that some people will have sticker shock at the ticket prices for their tour. They fully expect that to die down quickly and obviously people are chomping at the bits to get their tickets because the pre-sales have already sold out,” a hip-hop insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The “Formation” singer also knows her fans will show UP for this tour, and she won’t disappoint them. “Beyonce commands a premium based on the type of shows she’s consistently put on year after year, and her Beyhive is strong, so she and Jay intend to give fans everything they pay for during their show,” our source added. “Their set designs will be epic and the On The Run II tour will be a fan experience. It’ll definitely be worth the price.”

Tickets for this tour have already caused some major backlash from fans. When the pre-sale went live today, March 14, at 9AM North American local time, people who were trying to get their hands on tix reported that they were immediately sold out — even though they logged on at the exact time the sale began. They then took to Twitter to slam Ticketmaster for the failed pre-sale, while others voiced their anger over the site crashing when they attempted to buy their passes. Yikes! Hopefully things get sorted out quick so the Beyhive can experience all the great things Bey and Jay have in store for them!