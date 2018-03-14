Ben Affleck Reportedly Begging Jennifer Garner For Second Shot At Love: Will She Go Back To Him?

Is there a chance that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner will get back together? He has reportedly been ‘begging’ her to take him back, but we’ve got an EXCLUSIVE scoop on if he’s really looking to reunite!

Ben Affleck, 45, and Jennifer Garner, 45, broke the hearts of fans everywhere when they split in 2015. Despite some hoping they’d work it out, the two filed for divorce in April 2017. Supposedly, Ben wasn’t ready to let go, as Us Weekly reports that since they filed the papers, “he’s begged her to come back several times, but she has no interest.” Though Ben has moved on to date Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, 37, he was reportedly, at one point, telling friends he wanted his ex back.

Despite two years of trying to fix things – Jennifer “put her heart and soul into fixing the relationship and so desperately wanted to turn things around for the children’s sake, as well as theirs,” a fiend told Us – it was all in vain. Supposedly, there was a hopeful moment in 2017. After Jennifer reportedly helped Ben during his stint in rehab for alcohol abuse, a source claims he said, “He didn’t want to live without her. Things looked positive…they both wanted it to work. Though some observers thought “it was like they were together again,” it just wasn’t meant to be, and the couple went ahead with the divorce filing.

Despite this report, people shouldn’t get too excited for a happy reunion. “There is no truth here,” a source close to the exes EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com about this report. Though the source denied Ben’s “begging,” the insiders said that Ben and Jennifer “have much love and admiration for each other.”

Even Us Weekly’s report claims that Ben’s cries were falling on deaf ears. “She forgave him for such much and still he couldn’t change,” a source tells Us. “She feels it’s important to keep the peace and be a family unit,” but when it comes to romance, “she’s not going there at all.” She and Ben will still spend time together, but it will be only for the benefit of their children. “She just wants her kids to heave a healthy, happy and engaged father – and she’ll do whatever it takes to make that happen.”

While Ben has moved on to Lindsey, what about Jen? She’s reportedly been on a few dates – one with an “Affleck look-alike.” Jennifer is “ready to go with her feelings and give love another try. It’s no exaggeration to say that Ben broke her heart and left her in a terrible place emotionally, [but] it’s been almost three years since they called it quits. It’s time for her to move on.”