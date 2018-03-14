‘Idol’ Contestant Who Kissed Katy Perry Says It Was ‘Uncomfortable’: I Wanted My 1st Kiss To Be ‘Special’

Benjamin Glaze, the ‘American Idol’ contestant who kissed Katy Perry, is reflecting on the moment and he isn’t exactly positive! Check it out!

The first episodes of American Idol were filled with twists and turns but one moment singularly stood out among fans — when Katy Perry, 33, planted a kiss on contestant Benjamin Glaze, 19! After learning that he'd never kissed a girl before, Katy requested a kiss on the cheek from the teen. That's when she gifted the young guy his first-ever smooch. It was a memorable TV moment, however Benjamin isn't all that happy about it.

“I was a tad bit uncomfortable,” he told The New York Times after the moment aired. “I wanted to save it for my first relationship. I wanted it to be special.” Benjamin went on to add that he would never have agreed to the kiss if he’d known she was going to trick him. “Would I have done it if she said, ‘Would you kiss me?’ No, I would have said no. I know a lot of guys would be like, ‘Heck yeah!’ But for me, I was raised in a conservative family and I was uncomfortable immediately. I wanted my first kiss to be special.” Poor guy.

And the sweet contestant from Oklahoma isn’t alone. Many viewers were also offended by such forward behavior. “Imagine if a 33 year-old male artist tricked a 19 year-old female auditioner into a kiss like Katy Perry just did with that teenage guy. Would we all think it was cute?” one Twitter user wrote. “Anyone else watching Idol feel like Katy Perry pressured that poor kid into letting her kiss him on the cheek and violated him by planting one on his lips? Would not have been okay for a male celebrity to do to a young girl,” another wrote. Clearly what might have been considered harmless a few years ago is now a serious issue.