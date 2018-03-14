Alicia Vikander Vs. Angelina Jolie: Which Lara Croft Do You Prefer?

The OG Lara Croft, Angelina Jolie, has been replaced in the new ‘Tomb Raider’ film by Alicia Vikander. So, which one is the BEST one?



Alicia Vikander, 29, has stepped into some very big shoes as the role of Lara Croft in Tomb Raider. The role was originally played by the one and only Angelina Jolie, 42, in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Now, 17 years later, Alicia is taking on the role — but we can’t help but see a serious resemblance! Not only are both women extremely talented actresses, but they have similar physical features, too. For example, they are both brunettes with olive skin tones and bodies that are incredibly in shape.

But, there are also some differences! For example, Angelina’s physical appearance has always been very bold and sharp. There is just something about the way her eyes lay into you from behind the camera, and the confident way that she carries herself on set. Alicia, on the other hand, has what appears to be a softer appearance. Though she is still just as killer on screen as Angelina, Alicia has more feminine-like qualities that remind us she’s just a young girl at heart.

