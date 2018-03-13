Zayn Malik’s Romantic Tattoos Of Gigi Hadid: Will He Have Them Removed?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are over, but what about his Gigi-inspired tattoos? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on whether or not he will get rid of them!

It’s official! Gigi Hadid, 22, and Zayn Malik, 25, are a thing of the past. After two years together, the gorgeous couple called it quits on March 13. Their sudden decision came as quite the shock especially since they appeared in two Vogue shoots together, starred in a music together, and Zayn even got Gigi’s eyes tatted on his chest! So, of course we’re curious to know if the “Dusk Till Dawn” will keep the romantic body art. “He is not going to remove the tattoos of her eyes on his chest. It reminds him of the good times, so he wants to keep the tattoo as a memory. Plus, he thinks it looks really cool. He is not going to cover or remove them, it’s not even a thought he is having,” a source close to Zayn tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Phew! But, does this mean they will reunite in the future?!

Just hours after news broke that they were heading for a split, the couple confirmed their breakup via Twitter. “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of your fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time,” Zayn said in a statement. It’s clear they still really care for each other.

Gigi’s statement was also heartfelt as it read, “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.” Nevertheless, we wish them the best during this difficult time, and we certainly won’t rule out a reunion. After all, you don’t get a tattoo in someone’s honor for nothing!

Take a look at Zayn’s tattoos in the clip above!