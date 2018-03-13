Mike Pompeo: 5 Things To Know About Trump’s New Secretary Of State

It’s official — Rex Tillerson is out at the State Department, and CIA Director Mike Pompeo is the new secretary of state. Learn more about Trump’s pick here.

1. He just became the new secretary of state after serving as CIA director: president Donald Trump announced on March 13 that Rex Tillerson would no longer be secretary of state. He subsequently announced that Mike Pompeo, the current CIA director, would be his replacement. Pompeo was only just named CIA director at the beginning of Trump’s presidency after serving on several House intelligence committees during his time as a House representative. Tillerson’s ousting was shocking — especially to Tillerson, who had no idea it was coming — and Pompeo is expected to move into his new role quickly. He will be replaced at the CIA by deputy director Gina Haspel.

2. He was a House representative from 2011-2016: In 2010, Mike defeated Democratic candidate Raj Goyle in the general elections, winning 59% of the vote to become the GOP representative from Kansas. He won his reelection campaign in 2012, as well. The former army cavalry officer served on several House committees and during his time in office — United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and United States House Committee on Energy and Commerce — and the following 3 subcommittees:

3. Mike has conservative views on social issues: Pompeo is conservative when it comes to social and civil issues like abortion, health care, and gun control. He is highly opposed to abortion, even in the cases of rape or incest, according to The Wall Street Journal. He is also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. Mike has also publicly opposed former president Barack Obama‘s affordable healthcare plan.

4. He publicly supported Marco Rubio in the 2016 primaries: Pompeo initially supported Florida senator Marco Rubio in the 2016 presidential race — not Trump. He later switched his allegiance to Trump when it became clear that he would be named the GOP’s nominee. “You have seen him make good decisions in his business life, his family life – with his children, so I am excited for a commander in chief who fearlessly puts America out in front,” Pompeo told the Wichita Eagle at the Republican National Convention in July 2016.

5. He has been accused of “Islamophobia” in the past: the Council on American-Islamic Relations accused Pompeo of being Islamaphobic after he released a damning statement about the Muslim faith following the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013. “When the most devastating terrorist attacks on America in the last 20 years come overwhelmingly from people of a single faith, and are performed in the name of that faith, a special obligation falls on those that are the leaders of that faith,” Mike said in his statement. “Instead of responding, silence has made these Islamic leaders across America potentially complicit in these acts and more importantly still, in those that may well follow.”