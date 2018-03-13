Serena & Venus Williams Went Head-To-Head At Indian Wells & Fans Freaked Out

Serena Williams is making her big tennis comeback after having a baby. She faced off against sister Venus at Indian Wells and fans freaked over the mighty show they put on.

A little rusty but oh so amazing! Serena Williams had been off the women’s tennis circuit for over a year now, welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian on Sept. 1, 2017. The 36-year-old’s first tournament back is at Southern California’s BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. She made it to round three and faced off against her older sister Venus, 37, on March 12 in a pairing that wowed tennis fans everywhere. It’s the 29th time in their careers that the sisters have met up, and so sentimental too. Serena beat Venus in the final of the 2017 Australian Open, her last match before taking a hiatus from tennis due to her pregnancy. On her big return, the sisters put on quite show of power at Indian Wells and fans could not get enough.

Venus had one her best years in ages in 2017 and that magic looks like it’s still on fire as she beat Serena 6-3, 6-4, knocking her younger sis out of the tournament. It’s the first time Venus has beat Serena in straight sets since 2008 and first victory over her sis since 2014! The new mom is currently unranked and has an uphill battle to regain the number one spot she held before she got pregnant. A lot of strong players have come up in the year that she’s been away. But if she had to lose in her first tourney back on the WTA tour, it was best to see it happen to 8th ranked Venus, as they always bring out the best in each other on the court.

This return to tennis was such a big deal that Serena’s husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, 34, took out a series of four billboards along the I-10 freeway leading from LA to Indian Wells welcoming her back. They showed her daughter’s face and called Serena the G.M.O.A.T. Yeah, she’s already the greatest of all time when it comes to women’s tennis, but he reminded her that she’s also the world’s greatest mom. Serena showed that there’s still a little rust that she needs to shake off, making more unforced errors than she usually commits. But she’s only got room to improve before the next big major, the 2018 French Open begins in late May. Fans were absolutely thrilled by Venus and Serena’s match:

They played so well, it looked as if it was one of their toughest matches… Serena has gone through so much..and now she can go cuddle with her beautiful baby… she will always return… and her sister played a great game! ❤️ The Williams Sisters — Ruthie Nye (@NyeRuthie) March 13, 2018

That Serena v. Venus match was really fun to watch…I got chills — Nick Logan (@Nickys_News) March 13, 2018

So unfair @serenawilliams faced @Venuseswilliams this early in the tournament. @usta do better for players on maternity leave; should not lose their ranking. Great job Serena glad u r back. Congrats Venus, lets go all the way! #IndianWells — Cheryl (@cheryl_brooks) March 13, 2018

I really hate when Serena loses. It pisses me off and saddens me like I lost, I hate losing. Like, I really hate it. — M’Blocku (@SUN_Of_Uhhh) March 13, 2018

Serena rusty, she definitely gonna tell her sister run it back on the court at the house in a month https://t.co/J6GO3HRmEC — Horchata Escobar (@Ron_XXI) March 13, 2018

Venus Williams d. Serena Williams 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last 16 at Indian Wells. Venus too good today for Serena, who hit too many UE. But still a great comeback week for Serena, who will only get better with more matches & tournaments. pic.twitter.com/vykZzqgeGz — José Morgado (@josemorgado) March 13, 2018

.@Venuseswilliams picks up her first win over Serena since 2014 by prevailing 6-3, 6-4 in R3 at Indian Wells. 🎥 2015 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/fiJW3KW5O5 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) March 13, 2018

We’ll get our next look at how Serena’s progressing in her next tournament, 2018’s WTA Miami which begins on March 19. It closer to home for the new mom and she won’t have to travel far from her practice grounds.