‘The Voice’ Recap: The Coaches Complete Their Teams As Blind Auditions Come To An End

The Blind Auditions conclude on the March 13 episode of ‘The Voice’! Find out how the coaches complete their teams in our recap right here!

The March 13 episode of The Voice kicks off with Adam Levine needed two more team members and the other coaches, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson, looking for one more each. The first audition of the night is Genesis Diaz, who sings a gorgeous rendition of “Praying” by Kesha. The coaches are all intrigued, but it’s not until the very last second that Blake and Adam push their buttons. Both guys give good pitches, but Genesis goes with Adam.

Up next is Sharane Calister, who grew up singing Gospel music. She performs “Make It Rain” by Ed Sheeran, which she relates to on a personal level, so she’s able to pour emotion into the performance. Alicia turns around, and Kelly follows, although she’s admittedly not confident that she’ll beat Alicia to win Sharane over. She was right to be weary, too, as Sharane chooses Alicia, completing the R&B singer’s team.

Dallas Caroline, is the next singer to take the stage. She sings a rendition of “Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson, quickly catching the attention of Kelly and Adam. Eventually, Blake joins them and pushes his button, too, and it’s no surprise when she picks him as her coach.

There’s just two spots left now, and Allen Pride Bowser is hoping to earn one of them. His performance of “What You Won’t Do For Love” gets the coaches talking, but it’s just not enough for Adam or Kelly to want him on their teams. Hopefully, country pop artist, Jackie Verna, will have better luck. She sings “Peter Pan” by Kelsea Ballerini, and it doesn’t take long for Adam to turn around. Since Kelly decides not to, Adam gets to complete his team with Jackie.

The final artist of the night is Amber Sauer, a powerful singer who’s drawn inspiration from some of the biggest female vocalists of all time. She sings an epic rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You,” and Kelly is blown away, so she pushes her button to complete her team with Amber. The competition will continue next week with the first Battle Round performances!

Check out the teams:

Team Adam: Davison, Rayshun LaMARR, Drew Cole, Reid Umstatto, Angel Bonilla, Stephanie Skipper; Tish Haynes Keys, Maya Base, Gary Edwards, Genesis Diaz, Jackie Verna

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Kaleb Lee, Pryor Baird, Brett Hunter, Austin Giorgio, Jaron Strom, Wilkes, Spensha Baker, Bransen Ireland, Jordan Kirkdorffer, JessLee, Dallas Caroline

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartel, D.R. King, Justin Kilgore, Molly Stevens, Dylan Hartigan, Jackie Foster, Jorge Eduardo, Lamella, Alexa Cappelli, Teana Boston, Hannah Goebel, Amber Sauer

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Jaclyn Lovey, Christiana Danielle, Jamai, Johnny Bliss, Megan Lee, Jordyn Simone, Terrence Cunningham, Livia Faith, Shana Halligan, Sharane Calister

