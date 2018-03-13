Stormy Daniels Friend Confirms Donald Trump Allegedly Asked Her To Spank Him With Family Portrait

Uh oh! A pal of porn star Stormy Daniels is confirming her allegations that Donald Trump once asked her to spank him with a ‘Forbes’ magazine featuring himself on the cover.

Yikes! A friend of porn star Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) is backing up her allegations that President Donald Trump, 71, asked her to spank him with a Forbes magazine featuring himself and his adult children on the cover. The 38-year-old hasn’t been able to speak on the record due to a non-disclosure agreement that she allegedly signed ahead of the 2016 election in exchange for a reported $130,000 payoff. Now one of her friends is claiming that her alleged 2006 affair with our current president did go down and that he did ask for the racy spanking.

Keith Munyan, a 56-year-old photographer who is one of the four people included in her NDA, spoke to the Washington Post and says that she would routinely put Trump on speaker phone and that would drone on for hours about mindless drivel. “She checked her phone and goes, ‘Look who’s calling,’” Munyan told the publication. “She thought it was so fun. She wanted to be on The Apprentice. Wouldn’t you?” He added, “The only thing I ever heard him do is just babble like he always does. The conversation I remember the most is about the condominium…I heard her say, ‘I don’t want that. That’s not what I want,'” regarding a condo in a building he was constructing in Tampa, FL.

He corroborated Daniels’ tale of Trump asking her to spank him with a Forbes magazine that featured him on the cover, which she revealed in a 2011 interview with In Touch magazine. Munyan also said that Trump showed up in pajamas to have dinner with Daniels in a hotel room. “He was not dressed appropriately to have dinner with a young lady,” he said.

Daniels filed suit to nullify the NDA on March 6, claiming that since Trump never signed the agreement she should be allowed to freely talk about what went down during their alleged affair. Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen confirmed that he paid her $130,000 not to speak about it and Daniels has offered to pay the money back so she can go on record about what went down. She’s taped an interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, but it’s unclear when CBS plans to air it.

CBS News president David Rhodes revealed on March 13 that, “The only reason it hasn’t run is that there’s still a lot of journalistic work to do,” in remarks at the INTV conference in Jerusalem reported by our sister site Variety. “The encounter between Anderson Cooper and Stormy Daniels was accompanied also by conversations with attorneys, documents were provided, and so we have to run all that down before it runs.” Munyan looks forward to it airing, telling the Post, “I want it to come out. I think people will see her in a different light. It’s time that people understand her side of the story.”