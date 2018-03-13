Mel B Dishes On Spice Girls Reunion & That Royal Wedding Performance

Mel B talked about her future plans with the Spice Girls and other interesting news at the ‘America’s Got Talent’ kickoff event in Los Angeles on Mar. 12. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Mel B, 42, shared some exciting news about what’s to come regarding her solo career and her career as one of the Spice Girls in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com at the America’s Got Talent kickoff event in L.A. on Mar. 12. The talented singer was happy to answer the many questions people have been hoping to get answers to and we loved every minute of it! When talking about her popular girl group, Mel gave us hope about that highly anticipated reunion. “It is already confirmed, we are all signed to Simon Fuller,” she revealed. “All five of us…” How amazing is that?! Will we see them at the finale of America’s Got Talent? She stayed tight lipped but gave us hope with her answer. “I can’t say anything… But you definitely will see us, all five back together this year… And not just in Geri’s front room…,” she stated. With this news, it’s definitely time for a celebration!

In addition to the reunion news, Mel told us about what she’s looking forward to most when she gets back with Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie Chisholm. “Well we are friends at the end of the day, we have tea and hangout and we talk about stuff, we are all parents now and for us five to be able to to say that we can sell out arenas and concerts, that is a good feeling,” she said with gratitude. “My nineteen year old calls me vintage and i don’t know if that is cool or not but I will take it as cool…” So funny!

The America’s Got Talent judge also answered us about that Royal Wedding performance everyone has been talking about. “I can’t really say anything about that because I will get into trouble… Gosh!,” she carefully said. “But we are definitely going to do stuff this year, that is for sure…” Hmm… That definitely sounds like a firm maybe (leaning more toward a yes) to us! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to get married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 and we very well may see our five favorite British gals at the festivities!

The chat didn’t end there, either. Mel also dished on how happy she is to be back on America’s Got Talent along with her fellow judges, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Tyra Banks. “I mean they are like family and I love Heidi and I adore… Do I adore Howie?,” she jokingly said. “He is a bit annoying but I do adore him because I sit next to him and he is such a great guy. And Simon, this is his idea and his creation so it is nice to be a part of something time and time again where you watch people’s dreams come true, so I feel very honored… I do!” Aw! We’re so glad she’s back on the competition show too!

We can’t wait to see what Mel has up her sleeve in the coming months. Until then, we’ll just wait patiently and hope to see her making us smile again soon!