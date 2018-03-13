Kylie Jenner Slammed By Fans After Showing Off 1.4 Million Ferrari — Where Will Stormi’s Car Seat Go?

Kylie Jenner’s new ‘family car’ isn’t winning over fans. As she picked up her Ferrari LaFerrari, Ky’s fans tore into her for picking up a ride without thinking about baby Stormi first!

“Picking up my new b*tch,” Kylie Jenner, 20, captioned a March 12 Instagram picture of a black Ferrari LaFerarri. The ride, a push present from Travis Scott, 25, is quite the car. It’s valued at $1.4 million, has a top speed of 217 mph, and isn’t really what someone would take if they need to do a diaper run. Yeah, about that – while Kylie’s love of high-end cars is nothing new, she now has to take care of baby Stormi. Many fans though the Ferrari was inappropriate for a new mom.

“How you gonna get a baby seat in that?,” winecntryyorkies asked, and the Instagram user’s sentiment was echoed by many. “Where the baby seat gonna go?” “You won’t fit a child seat in there!” “I’m sure a car seat fits really well in there LOL.” “Νice family car.” “You ever with your kid? Bet the car seat fits in there great.” While most of Kylie’s fans were spamming the post with inane comments – “Lb” “Cb” “Rows” – some did express concern about Kylie taking her infant child on a joyride in this new sports car.

Fans who are concern-trolling Kylie can just chill. While she’s thrilled about owning this rare car, she’s not going to put her baby’s life at risk. In fact, she’s going to look for a “safety seat that can fit inside the small interior and on the sports seats,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com when she unveiled the push present. “She thinks it would be sexy to drive her baby around in style, but of course, safety first!”

Perhaps Kylie might just keep the car for romantic rides with Travis? After all, she thinks that the car is proof that Travis loves her because the gift is so Kylie. It also pretty much put shut the door on Tyga for good. While Tyga bought Kylie a Ferrari and a Mayback Benz when she turned 19, that was then. This new Ferrari LaFerrari has Kylie going, “Tyga who?” Now, let’s hope Travis can help Kylie find a child’s seat. Or maybe he can buy Kylie a minivan next?