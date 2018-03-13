Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, & MJ All Go Platinum Blonde For Kim’s New Concealer Ad

It’s a family makeover! Kim Kardashian, her mom Kris, and grandmother MJ all turned into blonde bombshells to promote Kim’s soon-to-launch concealers. Get the details below!

Kim Kardashian‘s entire family has gone blonde! Her mom Kris Jenner, 62, and grandmother MJ, 83, are modeling her upcoming concealers in this brand new photo. “MARCH 23 CONCEALER KITS launching on KKWBEAUTY.COM,” Kim wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to my mom & grandma for being the best models and going blonde for this shoot! I’m so proud that my concealers have anti aging properties and we used models ranging from their 20’s to 80’s! Go to @kkwbeauty to see all of our swatches and product shots!”

Kim spoke to Allure about the new 3-step kit, which contains a liquid concealer and two powders. “More important than reaching a launch date was getting the perfect formulas. Not only did I want to make sure there were some ingredients to treat the signs of aging like ceramides and marine collagen, but I also wanted a blendable product that you could really build to achieve that lighter undereye effect without the concealer creasing.” It’s based on a conceal, bake, and brighten formula that she has used with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic: “I felt like the three-step process was really strong and it’s what Mario and I have really perfected for all these years.”

Now we know why Kris was wearing that blonde wig! “I wanted something different and for them to be seen in a way that they really haven’t been seen before. My grandma’s never worn a blonde wig before. I thought she looked so good. We had the best time on set and it was such a good memory for us,” Kim said. Chris Appleton was the master behind the ladies’ blonde hair makeovers, and Ariel Tejada did the makeup for the shoot. There are 24 concealer shades in this new launch. Other images in the campaign show models ranging in skin tones, and ages, from their 20s to their 80s.