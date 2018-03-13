Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Tristan In Sweet Birthday Message: You’ll ‘Forever Be My Always’

Happy Birthday, Tristan Thompson! Khloe Kardashian celebrated the birth of her baby daddy with a loving message, saying she’s ‘so blessed’ to have him in her life!

“To the happiest of birthdays my love!” Khloe Kardashian, 33, wrote on Instagram on March 13, marking Tristan Thompson’s 27th Birthday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a picture of her planting a kiss on Tristan’s face, and her love was evident in the picture’s caption. “How special is this thing called life that we share together?! I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man! I hope this year brings you all that you dream of! You will forever be my always! I love you baby!”

Khloe’s message came after she and her family celebrated his birthday early with a huge bash at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood on March 11. The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Phoenix Suns on the 13th, so it’s good Khloe was able to spend some time with her baby before he hit the road. Speaking of “life” and babies, it won’t be long after Tristan’s done blowing the candles out on his cake that he and Khloe are celebrating the birth of their daughter. The Revenge Body host is due around the end of March/beginning of April. That’s right around the corner! Wow. Once Tristan and Khloe are done celebrating his special day, they have to get ready to welcome the addition to their family.

From the sounds of it, Khloe’s eager to be done being pregnant. Khloe has gone through the “wobbles” or “freakouts” that come with pregnancy, but whenever the order gets too much, she calls up her adviser on all things pregnancy: Kylie Jenner! “Kylie is being a really amazing source of support,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that Kylie has a real knack for calming KoKo down whenever she gets overwhelmed by all the unseen aspects of being an expecting mother. Plus, the insider also says that Khloe’s other sisters – Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian – have given birth, too, so she’s got plenty of help in these final weeks of her pregnancy.

In addition to their daughter, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Khloe wants Tristan’s son, from his prior relationship with Jordan Craig, to be part of her family. With all the drama over Tristan seemingly ignoring Prince Thompson, Khloe thinks a blended family would not only fill their house with love, but as the insider says, it’ll give Tristan a chance to spend time with his son. Getting close with his son and daughter? That would be the greatest post-birthday present of all, right?