Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Still Struggling With Baby Name: How They’ve Enlisted Help

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s daughter is set to arrive in a few weeks, but apparently the 2 can’t decide on a name! See here how they creatively sought help.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 27, are on a major time crunch! The duo have yet to come up with a name for their baby daughter, and, considering Khloe is due to give birth later this month, they have to settle on something — and fast! Feeling the pressure, the parents-to-be decided to solicit help from guests at their baby shower on March 10. While we know the idea isn’t particularly original or unique, it’s definitely brilliant — and who knows, maybe they found a gem in the suggestion box! Click here to see pics of Khloe Kardashian’s maternity style.

As evident from the below photo, which Khloe posted via Instagram Stories, the expectant mom asked guests to write down their name ideas during the lavish party. Placed on a round table along with pink roses and markers, was a card reading, “Help Khloe find a name for Baby Thompson.” And you know what — it might just work! After all, Ellen DeGeneres, 60, proved you never know where baby-name inspo will come from after she revealed she named Adam Levine, 38, and Behati Prinsloo‘s, 28, first child, Dusty Rose. We love that Khloe and Tristan decided to open up the conversation to their loved ones as well.

Also at the baby shower, guests were surrounded by all pink everything — balloons, treats, flowers, etc. There was even a gorgeous neon pink sign that said “Baby Thompson.” Clearly Khloe and Tristan are pumped about meeting their little one! However, the extravagant soiree, as Khloe admitted, was sponsored by Amazon, and fans have been giving her MAJOR flak for it. “And why did @Amazon sponsor your shower? This makes me sick! #BoycottAmazon” one person tweeted after Khloe revealed it was the shower of her “dreams.”

Another fan wrote, “I guess I just don’t understand the idea of amazon gifting a baby shower to khloe kardashian. A family that can afford anything for that kid is given a free shower? When there are moms that can even afford formula that you could give to? Idk.” Either way, the event did seem like the party of the year!