Justin Bieber ‘Cool’ With Selena Gomez Taking Time-Out — They’re Both ‘In It For The Long Run’

Justin Bieber isn’t too worried about his ‘break’ with Selena Gomez. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he’s still committed.

For Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 24, distance makes the heart grow fonder. And amid reports that they’re taking some time apart, JB and Sel are still very much in love. In fact, the “What Do You Mean” singer is okay with the idea that Selena needs a little space. “Justin is cool with Selena taking some time out from their relationship. This time around, they’re both in it for the long run, so they’re committed to not sweating the small stuff, and to giving each other space when needed,” a source close to Justin tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s definitely a much more mature and grown-up relationship this time, and they don’t argue over any of the stupid petty things that they did previously. They’ve also been working super hard at their trust issues, and that’s been helping a lot when it comes to their relationship,” the source continued. So, all of you beliebers out there can relax! We’re happy to hear their break isn’t serious, and apparently they’re still in contact, according to E! News. Phew!

Plus, just one day after their “split,” Jelena was spotted at the same church. They were photographed leaving the service separately on March 7, but the fact that they were there together lets us know they will be just fine. While apart, Selena is reportedly trying to repair her relationship with her mom Mandy Teefey, 41. If you recall, Mandy isn’t a big fan of Justin, so we guess this break is definitely good for something. We hope Mandy comes around, but we understand her concern. After all, this is Jelena’s third time giving their relationship a chance!