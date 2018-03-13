Guillermo Calero Dead: Wormed Drummer Dies At 27 Years Old

Guillermo Calero, the drummer from the Spanish tech death metal band WORMED, has sadly died at just 27 years old. Here’s what we know.

WORMED announced via a heartbreaking statement on Facebook that Guillermo Calero passed away at 27 on March 9. “We have just received a devastating new; with great regret we have to inform you that G-Calero (Guillermo Calero) passed away last Friday,” the band wrote in the March 13 post. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

“From WORMED we want to give our deepest condolences to his family, to his closest friends and colleagues. We still can’t believe this has happened. We’re still shocked to know that our friend and bandmate has left so suddenly. Guille, wherever you are brother you will always be with us, you have been and will always be part of our little family,” the statement read. “We love you friend, and we will never forget all the great moments we have lived together! Soon we will meet with you in that damn vacuum called cosmos.”

Guillermo started drumming with the band in 2014, and plays on their most recent album Krighsu (2016). “All promoters who have booked dates with the band: Soon we’ll take decisions about it. Thank you for your consideration in these hard days,” the band added in their post.

Rest in peace, Guillermo. You can see WORMED’s full statement below: