‘Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald’ Trailer Reveals 1st Look At Jude Law As Hot AF Dumbledore

You heard me! Accio oxygen — I can’t breathe! A first look at the sequel of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ has debuted & wizarding fans everywhere can’t believe the beauty of it all, especially Dumbledore!

There is so much to unpack here! The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald gives Harry Potter fans their first look at the continuing adventures of Newt Scamander, decades before the Boy Who Lived was even thought of. Faves from the first film — Newt, Tina, Queen, and even Jacob — have all returned, as well as Johnny Depp, who shocked fans in the final moments of the last film as he was revealed to be Grindelwald himself! But the big reason to tune in for the first tailer is to see Jude Law‘s debut as a much younger, more tortured Albus Dumbledore than you’ve ever seen before. Would you look at that beard?! Would you look at Hogwarts?! WOULD YOU LOOK AT IT ALL!

Very little is known at this point about the second Fantastic Beasts and how the characters of the first adventure will cross paths with the faces joining the franchise for the first time. What we do know is that Eddie Redmayne’s Newt will be working for Dumbledore on a secret mission, one that is most likely related to capturing Grindelwald again. From the trailer, we see that he’s reunited with his Muggle friend Jacob, the delightful Queenie, and his future wife Tina Goldstein while working in Paris. We also see he’ll finally come face to face with Leta Lestange, played by Zoe Kravitz, an old flame who seems to have taken up with his more revered brother. We know that Ezra Miller is also back as Credence, though how he pulled that off after his violent confrontation at the end of FB1, we’ll have to wait and see. And we know that we’re gonna get back to Hogwarts, as sneak peak pics from earlier in the year confirmed as much.

But back to Dumbledore for a second. Can I just say that this is just pure heaven for lifelong HP fans? Throwing it back for origin stories is basically all any of us have wanted since we finished the last page of Deathly Hallows those many moons ago. With 3 more films after this one to get through, who knows who else we’ll get a glimpse at! Throwing it out there — I’m thinking we might get a young Mcgonagall, teenage Tom Riddle, and Harry Potter — full name, Henry Potter, aka Harry’s great-grandfather. Seriously, don’t be surprised! (Or at least don’t rain on my wizarding dreams.)