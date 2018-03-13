‘DWTS’s Erin Andrews Praying To Have A Baby After Beating Cervical Cancer

‘Dancing with the Stars’ host Erin Andrews has been cancer-free for a year after getting surgery that wasn’t too invasive and now she’s ready to start a family. Get the details on her plans here.

Sportscaster and Dancing with the Stars host, Erin Andrews, 39, is putting illness behind her after being diagnosed with and beating cervical cancer over a year ago and now she wants to have a baby with her hockey player husband Jarret Stoll, 35. The blonde beauty made an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America on Mar. 13 and talked about her hopes for the future. “I definitely want it,” she said to Michael Strahan in the interview. “Even though I’m crazy on the sidelines and doing other things with ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ absolutely. I didn’t have to have a hysterectomy and so … I’m fully capable of having a baby, but that’s because I went and got tested and because we were able to treat it early, and that’s all you need to tell the women in your life.”

In addition to this recent interview, Erin opened up about having kids back when she was still battling cancer in June 2017 and talked about how she had frozen her eggs a few years before her diagnosis because it was all the rage. When she found out she had cancer in 2016, it was a shock and she said she felt fine before getting checked. “When I went to get my annual exam, and they called me back and said something’s wrong, everybody said … ‘There’s nothing’s wrong with you,” she revealed further in the GMA interview. “You’re healthy. You go work out all the time.’ There are no symptoms, and that’s what makes this something that should urge you to go to the doctor more,” she said.

Erin and Jarret married on June 24, 2017 so it’s only natural that they’d want to take the next step and start a family. Although she has a busy career with her work on DWTS and reporting gigs like her work covering the NFL for FOX Sports, it sounds like Erin is willing to fit a baby into the mix soon and we couldn’t be happier for her!

Here’s to hoping Erin and Jarret have the baby they want and live a long and healthy life together!